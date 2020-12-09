SCUBA Adventures With Hailey And Adam

Dive into Taiwan with Hailey and Adam as they take us underwater on a SCUBA adventure.

Adam finds himself impressed by the ease of the booking process, since you don’t need prior experience to take advantage of this experience. All you have to do is show up, “get a 10-15 minute training, and then you are in the water,” says Hailey.

The couple encounters a variety of colorful marine life and undersea treasures, like the beautiful coral reefs. Scuba diving is an easy and exciting way to explore Taiwan below the surface. Take it from Hailey and Adam…once you’re in the water, you won’t want to leave!

Where to Book Your First Dive

Taiwan has five major sites where you can scuba dive to witness a variety of marine life with nearly perfect clarity. Check out Kenting, Orchid Island, Green Island, Xiao Liu Qiu, or Dungji Island to start planning your scuba diving escape in Taiwan. Kenting is known as one of the most popular diving sites because of its warm waters brought by “Black Tide,” along with its wide range of marine and coral species. No matter where you dive in Taiwan, you’re sure to have a magical experience that is distinctive to this island country.

Learn More About Where To SCUBA Dive In Taiwan