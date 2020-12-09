SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco were investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy injured in the city’s Bernal Heights neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
Around 1:40 p.m., the teenage victim walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. While being treated, he told investigators a suspect shot him near Holladay Avenue and York Street, police said.
The victim said as he was sitting behind the wheel of his vehicle, a suspect appeared at his window. The victim next heard what sounded like gunshots and realized he had been shot in the abdomen, police said.
The suspect, described as wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, allegedly fled the scene on foot.
Despite his injuries, which weren’t life-threatening, the victim was able to drive himself to the hospital, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.