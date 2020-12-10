SAN FRANCISCO (CBS / AP) — Airbnb shares more than doubled in price as the home sharing company made its debut Thursday on the Nasdaq stock exchange.
San Francisco-based Airbnb priced its shares at $68 apiece late Wednesday ahead of its long-awaited IPO. They opened at $146 Thursday.
The company raised $3.7 billion in the offering, making it the largest IPO of the year, according to Renaissance Capital, which tracks IPOs.
Airbnb has never made an annual profit, and its revenue has fallen 32% this year due to the pandemic. But its home rentals are recovering more quickly than hotels as guests flee crowded cities.
Thursday’s IPO by Airbnb comes one day after San Francisco-based Doordash made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange. After pricing its shares at $102, the food delivery company soared on its first day on the market, jumping 85.8% to close at $189.51.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
You must log in to post a comment.