ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – Organizers of the Contra Costa County Fair announced it would cancel the event for a second year in a row, amid ongoing uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Contra Costa Event Park Board of Directors unanimously voted Wednesday to cancel the 2021 fair, which was scheduled for May 13-16. Organizers said the decision, more than five months before the event was set to take place, “did not come lightly.”

“After thoughtful consideration, we do not feel it would be a responsible decision to continue with the planning of the 2021 Contra Costa County Fair, when it could potential (sic) be canceled at the last minute,” organizers said in a statement.

“There is no higher priority than the safety of our Fairgrounds family, patrons, vendors, promoters and sponsors at the Contra Costa Event Park,” fair organizers went on to say.

The 2020 fair was canceled in March, in the opening days of the original shelter-in-place order. According to organizers, the fair has taken place annually for most of the past 80 years, with the exception of the 2020 event and a few years during World War II.

The next Contra Costa County fair is set for May 12-15, 2022 at the Event Park in Antioch.