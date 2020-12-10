NEW YORK (CBS News) — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2020. The annual recognition, which is awarded to “the individual or group of people who affected the news or our lives the most, for better or worse,” was announced on Thursday.

This is the first time a vice president has been named as a Person of the Year, Time said.

“The Biden-Harris ticket represents something historic,” Time tweeted alongside a video of the announcement. “Person of the Year is not just about the year that was, but about where we’re headed.”

The Biden-Harris ticket represents something historic. Person of the Year is not just about the year that was, but about where we’re headed #TIMEPOY https://t.co/H4uzUe8Pli pic.twitter.com/YMylCvbkZT — TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020

CONTINUE READING AT CBS NEWS Biden, Harris Named Time Person of the Year

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved