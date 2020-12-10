Comments
MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — PG&E crews on Thursday afternoon were responding to a reported power outage in Marin County affecting over 4,000 customers, according to authorities.
According to the PG&E power outage website, the outage was first reported shortly after 1 p.m. and is currently affecting approximately 4,084 customers.
The website indicated that the cause of the outage was unknown and that a PG&E crews was en route to assess the problem. The site said power should be restored by 4:15 p.m.
The Mill Valley Police Department also tweeted about the outage.
