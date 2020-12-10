SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Individuals and businesses in the South Bay who may be owed unclaimed money can search a Santa Clara County website to see if their name is on the list of potential owners.

The county said Thursday the Department of Tax and Collections has published a list of 708 people or companies who are owed a total of $216,478 in unclaimed general collection monies.

The county says the unclaimed money comes from a variety of sources, such as overpayments, duplicate payments, adjustment of charges, and payments to victims who cannot be located. The money is unclaimed because of various reasons such as returned mail, uncashed checks, or lack of response from notifications.

The monies remain unclaimed due to various reasons such as returned mail, uncashed checks, refusals of the funds, and lack of response from notifications. These monies will be available to search and claim online.

The county says by law, all monies that have not been claimed by the rightful owner at the end of three years from the date it was first available to claim will be published in the Metro Silicon Valley and San Jose Post Record for two successive weeks—first on December 9 and again on December 16

The last day to submit a claim for the money is February 8, 2021. After that, any unclaimed monies will be transferred to County funds as allowed.

The same website also offers a search tool for nearly 1,400 property owners who may be owed a tax refund. Those refunds come from overpayments, duplicate payments, or re-evaluation of assessed values, among other sources.

Property tax funds that remain unclaimed for more than two years will be removed from the list and transferred to the county’s general fund.