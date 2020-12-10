SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two suspects held a woman at gunpoint in a home invasion robbery in San Francisco’s Mission Terrace neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The robbery was reported at 1:55 p.m. in the 1500 block of Alemany Boulevard, where two men believed to be around 20 years old forced entry into the home.

One suspect held the 34-year-old woman at gunpoint while the other took cash and jewelry from the home, according to police.

The suspects then fled without injuring the woman and they remain at large Thursday. Police have not released detailed descriptions of the two men.

The incident was the second home invasion robbery at gunpoint involving two suspects reported in the city this week.

On Monday night, San Francisco police said two male suspects allegedly broke into a home in the city’s Bayview Heights neighborhood and held up a woman at gunpoint, making off with cash and jewelry, among other things.

That home invasion robbery occurred around 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 6500 block of Third Street, police said.

The victim, a 45-year-old woman, was home when the suspects allegedly entered and both pointed firearms at her, demanding her valuables. In addition to cash and jewelry, the suspects also took the victim’s wallet, her cellphone and other items before fleeing the home, police said.

Officers responding to the scene were unable to apprehend the suspects and a description of the pair was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message by messaging TIP411 and starting the message with “SFPD.”