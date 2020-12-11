Comments
WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS News) — The FDA on Friday approved Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, kicking off a massive effort to initially deliver nearly 3 million doses of the vaccine to more than 600 sites nationwide.
The approval comes just a day after the FDA’s advisory panel voted 17-4 in favor of approving the vaccine.
Frontline medical workers and residents of long-term care facilities will be the first to get the vaccine, and could receive it as early as Monday.
You must log in to post a comment.