RICHMOND (CBS SF) — An argument at a Richmond apartment complex ended in gunfire Thursday night, resulting in the death of a 38-year-old man and the arrest of a suspect, police said.

Richmond police said officers received a ShotSpotter activation on the 2900 block of Pullman Ave. at 9:32 p.m. Thursday. While on the way, officers were advised a gunshot victim had arrived at Kaiser hospital in Richmond.

Richmond resident Alex Otis was identified as the victim, but despite doctors’ life-saving efforts he was pronounced dead shortly after 10 p.m.

Police determined the crime scene was inside the Pullman Point Housing Complex at 2989 Pullman Ave. Homicide investigators who contacted witnesses and collected evidence that indicated an argument preceded the shooting at the apartment.

A 24-year-old Richmond resident was arrested for murder. Police did not identify him pending criminal charges with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

The killing was the City of Richmond’s 19th homicide of 2020.

Anyone who may have any information related to this crime was asked to contact Homicide Detective Savannah Stewart at (510) 620-6669 or sstewart@richmondpd.net. Anonymous tipsterscan contact Richmond’s anonymous tip line at (510) 307-T1PS(8177).