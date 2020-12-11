SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — A team of amateur codebreakers has deciphered a coded letter from the infamous Zodiac serial killer who terrorized Bay Area communities in the late 60s and early 70s, the FBI confirmed Friday.

Word of the deciphering was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, which received the cipher in the mail in 1969. The Chronicle reported a team of amateur sleuths from the United States, Australia and Belgium solved the mystery.

The cipher was one of several sent to the Chronicle and to police during the time of the Zodiac’s killing spree. Five people were murdered in San Francisco, Benicia, Vallejo, and Napa County between December 1968 and October 1969. The Zodiac also claimed to have killed 37 people and communicated with investigators into the early 70s.

According to code-breaking expert David Oranchak, the cipher’s text includes: “I hope you are having lots of fun in trying to catch me. … I am not afraid of the gas chamber because it will send me to paradise all the sooner because I now have enough slaves to work for me,” the newspaper reported.

Oranchak, who has been working on the Zodiac’s codes for years, said in an email to the newspaper that the solved cipher was sent to the FBI.

“They have confirmed the solution. No joke! This is the real deal,” he wrote.

Cameron Polan, spokeswoman for the FBI’s San Francisco office, confirmed Oranchak’s claim Friday.

“The FBI is aware that a cipher attributed to the Zodiac Killer was recently solved by private citizens. The Zodiac Killer case remains an ongoing investigation for the FBI San Francisco division and our local law enforcement partners,” she said in a statement.

“Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, and out of respect for the victims and their families, we will not be providing further comment at this time,” she added.

According to Oranchak, the text of the cipher reads:

I HOPE YOU ARE HAVING LOTS OF FUN IN TRYING TO CATCH ME THAT WASNT ME ON THE TV SHOW WHICH BRINGS UP A POINT ABOUT ME I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE GAS CHAMBER BECAUSE IT WILL SEND ME TO PARADICE ALL THE SOONER BECAUSE I NOW HAVE ENOUGH SLAVES TO WORK FOR ME WHERE EVERYONE ELSE HAS NOTHING WHEN THEY REACH PARADICE SO THEY ARE AFRAID OF DEATH I AM NOT AFRAID BECAUSE I KNOW THAT MY NEW LIFE IS LIFE WILL BE AN EASY ONE IN PARADICE DEATH

This is the second time a Zodiac cipher has been cracked. The first, one long cipher sent in pieces to The Chronicle, San Francisco Examiner and Vallejo Times-Herald papers in 1969, was solved by a Salinas schoolteacher and his wife.

It said little beyond: “I like killing because it is so much fun.”