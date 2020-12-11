REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – An East Palo Alto man has been charged for allegedly pulling a gun on a Caltrain conductor on a train last month.

According to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office the suspect boarded a Caltrain at the Redwood City station around 2:30 p.m. on November 25. Prosecutors said the conductor saw the man not wearing a mask and with a large bulge in his waistband.

When the conductor asked the suspect for a ticket, prosecutors said the man got up to leave and warned him he would “remember him next time”. As the train doors closed and the train started to move, the man allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband, racked the slide and pointed the weapon at the conductor.

Police were called and found the suspect nearby. Prosecutors said the man had a loaded magazine in his backpack and a “ghost gun” in a planter box nearby.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Patrick Merrill Harris Jr. was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail. Harris faces multiple weapons charges, including carrying a loaded stolen firearm in a public place, carrying a loaded handgun that is not registered, exhibiting a concealed firearm in public and assault with a firearm on person. According to jail records, Harris is also being held on charges of receiving stolen property, identity theft and auto burglary.

Prosecutors said Harris was scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday. Harris is being held on $20,000 bail.