SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A pair of storm fronts, lined up off the Northern California coast, were edging toward the San Francisco Bay Area Friday as the region remained in the grasp of the severe drought.

The National Weather Service said that light to locally moderate rainfall will return to the Bay Area beginning around 3 p.m. Friday.

“Rain will first develop over the North Bay around sunset and then spread southward/inland overnight,” forecasters said. “Greatest rainfall in the North Bay and coastal ranges with lesser amounts across the Central Coast.”

The first storm system will move out early Saturday with the second moving in Sunday and dumping another round of showers on the Bay Area.

“Storm total precipitation will be greatest over the North Bay mountains where 1.50-2.50 inches are possible with 0.75-1.25 inches likely in the North Bay valleys and coastal ranges to the south,” NWS forecasters said. “Meanwhile, other inland hills across the Bay Area can expect between 0.50-1 inch. The immediate San Francisco bayshore, including the city of San Francisco and Oakland, is forecast to receive 0.25-0.75 of an inch.”

🌧️Light to locally moderate rainfall returns to the region today. Rain will first develop over the North Bay around sunset and then spread southward/inland overnight. Greatest rainfall in the North Bay and coastal ranges with lesser amounts across the Central Coast. ☔️ #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Hv6pk5Vr6Y — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 11, 2020

Even though the totals are modest, any amount of rain will be welcomed relief. Since January 1st, San Francisco International has reported 4.47 inches of rain (over 11 months) which is 12.58 inches below normal.”

The dry stretch has led to the return of severe to extreme drought conditions.

The U.S. Drought Monitor map released on Thursday revealed that major portions of Napa, Lake and Solano counties have dropped into the extreme drought state.

The reminder of the San Francisco Bay Area has fallen into the severe drought status.