SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man linked to what would become a fatal altercation with another man on a San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency bus earlier this year has been arrested, according to San Francisco police Thursday.
On Feb.3, officers responded to Geary and Larkin streets after learning that a 69-year-old victim had been involved in an altercation with another man on the bus, resulting in the victim being dragged and pushed onto the sidewalk.
The victim, later identified as San Francisco resident Henry Kemp, remained hospitalized for more than a month. He died from his injuries on March 8. The city’s Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Kemp’s death a homicide.
Following an investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect as 38-year-old Dominic Green of Piedmont. On Wednesday, officers
arrested him on suspicion of manslaughter.
Green remains in custody and is being held on $300,000 bail, according to jail records.
