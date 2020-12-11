SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose on Friday confirmed the arrest of three suspects in connection with a fatal shooting early Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, December 9, at approximately 1 a.m., San Jose police officers responded to the 4200 block of Senter Road after receiving a report that a person had been shot.

When Officers arrived they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was the 43rd homicide victim in San Jose this year. Last year, there 34 homicides. In 2016, the city had 47 homicides — a 25-year-high.

Following an extensive investigation by homicide and robbery detectives, San Jose police were able to identify three suspects in the fatal shooting. The suspects are connected to a series of armed robberies in San Jose.

On Thursday, December 10, the San Jose Police Department’s Covert Response Unit (CRU) found the three suspects and took them into custody.

Neither the suspects nor the victim have been identified by authorities.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Bagon #3589 or Detective Sergeant Miri #3860 of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.