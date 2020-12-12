COVID Testing Info:Find A COVID-19 Testing Site Near You
Filed Under:Muni Accident, San Francisco News

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Four people were injured in a Muni crash Saturday afternoon, San Francisco police told KPIX.

The Muni crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. at Mission and 24th streets. Three of those injured were taken to a hospital with non-threatening injuries. The cause is under investigation but drugs and alcohol don’t appear to have been a factor.

