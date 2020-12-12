Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Four people were injured in a Muni crash Saturday afternoon, San Francisco police told KPIX.
The Muni crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. at Mission and 24th streets. Three of those injured were taken to a hospital with non-threatening injuries. The cause is under investigation but drugs and alcohol don’t appear to have been a factor.
Reroute UPDATE: 14/14R will reroute on 20th, not 21st. IB/OB 48, 67 rerouting around Mission & 24th. IB 48: Via 24th & Valencia-Valencia-25th-South Van Ness-24th to regular route. OB 48: Via 24th & South Van Ness-South Van Ness-25th-Valencia-24th to regular route.
— SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) December 13, 2020
