SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The end of 2020 will mark the end of an era in San Francisco when the iconic Cliff House perched above the Pacific at the far western edge of the city closes permanently.
It has been temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic for some time but the owners just announced that the restaurant and its 180 employees will not be back next year.
A posting on the Cliff House website blamed the National Park Service for delaying a longterm concessions contract.
