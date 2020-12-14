SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Officers are investigating a Friday night shooting in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood that left a 30-year-old man injured, police said.
Around 9:25 p.m., officers learned of a shooting near the corner of Missouri and 20th streets, police said.
At the scene, officers found spent shell casings.
A shooting victim later arrived at the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. When police sought more information about the shooting, however, the victim couldn’t provide more details, police said.
The shooter, who was not apprehended, was seen driving a pickup truck, according to police.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call SFPD’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.”
