WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — More than 300,000 people have now died from the coronavirus in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The milestone comes as the first Americans are receiving Pfizer’s newly authorized coronavirus vaccine, which the nation hopes will turn the tables in the fight against the virus.
The vaccine’s arrival comes at a time of crisis. California, Texas and Florida have all reported more than 1 million cases each, and many states are warning that hospital capacity is running dangerously low. For the first time since the pandemic began, more than 3,000 deaths in a single day were reported last week — and the CDC has predicted that up to 362,000 people could die by January 2.
