VALLEJO (CBS SF) — The city of Vallejo is closing City Hall to the public due to the surge in coronavirus cases.
The closure is effective Tuesday, December 15, but staff will continue to provide services remotely, according to a statement from the City Manager’s Office. The building is tentatively scheduled to reopen in early January, depending on the number of COVID-19 cases in Solano County.
Residents can use drop boxes for bills and other business matters located in front of City Hall, at 555 Santa Clara Street.
For more information, visit www.solanocounty.com.
