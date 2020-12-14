Comments
SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Fire crews in San Bruno are working to contain a two-alarm house fire that forced the evacuation of neighboring homes Monday evening, according to authorities.
The fire broke out around 5 p.m. at a home on the 900 block of Green Avenue, according to the San Bruno Fire Department.
The fire department said residences adjacent to the incident have been evacuated. There were no other evacuations being requested in the area.
Residents are being asked to avoid the area until further notice. So far there has been no report of any injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown.
