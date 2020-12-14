SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two surfers, one an off-duty paramedic, rescued a body boarder late Sunday afternoon who had hit a rock head-first and lost consciousness on the wind-whipped waters of San Francisco Bay near Fort Point, the San Francisco Fire Department said.
Paramedics were called to the Fort Point area near the Golden Gate Bridge and the Presidio just after 5 p.m. after the victim hit the rock and sank into the water unconscious, said SFFD Lt. Jonathan Baxter.
The two surfers “effected a heroic rescue in the danger zone area putting their lives at risk.”
They started CPR in the water as they brought the victim ashore. SFFD paramedics arrived and took over the CPR, and the victim was taken to a local trauma center for treatment.
There was no immediate word early Monday on the body surfer’s condition. The victim’s identity has also not been released Sunday night.
You must log in to post a comment.