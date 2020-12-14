SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Mattie Scott, who lost her son to gun violence and became an outspoken advocate for gun control, has been chosen to cast San Francisco’s vote in California’s Electoral College gathering Monday.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi selected Scott to represent her district.

“It is with great pride that I appointed Mattie Scott to cast our district’s vote in the Electoral College for President-elect Joe Biden,” Pelosi said in a release. “Twenty-four years ago, Mattie Scott turned her grief at her son’s murder into a decades-long fight to confront the tragedy of gun violence and to end all forms of violence in San Francisco and across the nation.”

Scott is the founder of Healing 4 Our Families and California President for Brady United Against Gun Violence.

“Every day, Mattie is working to protect our children and build a brighter, more just and equal future for all,” Pelosi said. ” Our city is fortunate to have her as a representative in the Electoral College.”

Tragedy struck the Scott family when her youngest son, George C. Scott, who was shot and killed on July 17, 1996 at the age of 24 while attending a graduation party in his San Francisco neighborhood.

He had two young sons, Gabriel and Kyron, who were ages 2 and at the time of their father’s slaying.

Pelosi said that Mattie had to call her grandson who was waiting on his father’s call to tell him the sad news and “the scream she heard over the phone is what wakes her up every day to do the work to help others.”

Unfortunately, Scott also lost a nephew, Timothy Scott, 23, to gun violence in 2007 and a niece, Kiesha Walker, 24, to suicide stemming from bullying on social media.