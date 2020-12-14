Comments
SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Officers were investigating a shooting Monday evening in San Leandro, police said.
The shooting was reported at about 5 p.m. at East 14th Street and Peralta Avenue.
Currently, north and southbound vehicles are prohibited in the 600 block of East 14th Street, according to police.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call San Leandro police at (510) 577-2740.
