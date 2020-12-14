SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 40-year-old man was shot while riding his scooter in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood on Friday afternoon, police said Monday.
The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. in the area of Sixth and Minna streets.
The victim, who did not report seeing any suspect, was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to police.
No arrest has been made in the shooting.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
