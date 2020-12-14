TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — A cold weather front dumped a foot or more of new snow on the Lake Tahoe ski resort this weekend, leaving a thick layer of powder on the runs that remain open with COVID restrictions in place.

Preliminary estimates indicated elevations of the Sierra above 6,500 feet received between 6 inches and 12 inches of snow, the National Weather Service said.

Chains were still being required early Monday on the mountain passes of Highways 50 and I-80 where numerous spinouts were reported and travel was slowed to a snail’s pace.

And more snow was on the way as a mid-week storm system approached Northern California.

“While it (Wednesday’s storm) is not big by Sierra standards, it is looking similar to the one that just moved through if not a bit stronger,” the National Weather Service said. “Snow levels look to start at 6,000-7,000 feet then fall to all valley floors sometime during the day Thursday.”

But for many San Francisco Bay Area skiers, a journey to the slopes will have to be a day trip.

El Dorado County is currently under strict COVID restrictions. Restaurants are limited to just take-out, hotels and other lodging restricted to just essential travelers and other businesses are also severely impacted.

So far, ski resorts have been exempted from the order by Gov. Gavin Newsom, but they must operate with social distancing safety measures in place.

South Lake Tahoe Mayor Tamara Wallace was also quick to bring up the ski resort exemption.

“We are not closed because our ski resorts are open and the governor did encourage that, I think there are some nuances to it (the order),” Wallace said. “It’s hard to tell people not to come to my community.”