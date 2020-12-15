SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The ride-hailing app company Uber has been fined more than $59 million by California regulators for failing to provide information regarding sexual assaults and harassment incidents detailed in an internal report last year.

Just over a year ago, Uber released a highly-anticipated safety report that revealed, among other details, that it received over 3,000 reports of sexual assault in 2018.

Among those, there were 235 reports of rape in 2018. In total, the study shows there were 5,981 reports of sexual assault — incidents ranging from non-consensual kissing to groping to rape and attempted rape — in 2017 and 2018.

Details about the fine issued by the California Public Utilities Commission were released in court documents Monday. According to the documents, Uber has defied two rulings and failed “to provide information regarding sexual assault and sexual harassment claims arising out of Uber’s California transportation network company passenger services, and to provide information regarding the authorship of Uber’s U.S. Safety Report.”

In addition to the $59,085,000 fine, the CPUC is threatening to suspend Uber’s permits to operate if the company doesn’t pay the fine in full and comply with the previous rulings to provide information on the incidents detailed in the U.S. Safety Report within 30 days.