SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — On behest of health care workers, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors plan to vote Tuesday on a resolution that could lead to a name change for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.
The resolution, authored by Supervisor Gordon Mar, urges the city to establish clear standards for naming rights for public institutions and properties, reserving those rights only for organizations that align with the city’s values.
The resolution is in response to hospital employees demanding to remove the name of Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg.
Health care workers at the hospital have long objected to the name change, citing Facebook’s data-sharing scandals and allegations the platform spreads misinformation. Most recently, the Federal Trade Commission, as well as 48 U.S. attorney generals, have accused Facebook of illegally maintaining a monopoly.
The hospital added Zuckerberg’s name back in 2015 after he and his wife, Priscilla Chan, made a $75 million donation to the hospital’s foundation, the largest donation it had ever received.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.
You must log in to post a comment.