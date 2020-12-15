COVID Testing Info:Find A COVID-19 Testing Site Near You
STOCKTON (AP) — Tara VanDerveer became the winningest women’s college basketball coach, passing the late Pat Summitt with her 1,099th victory as No. 1 Stanford romped past Pacific 104-61.

Dressed casually in all black, VanDerveer’ received the game ball after the final buzzer.

Her dancing players chanted “Tara! Tara!” and gave her a new pullover reading “T-DAWG” to celebrate the latest milestone for the Hall of Fame coach in her 35th season on The Farm and 42nd overall as a college head coach.

