Comments
STOCKTON (AP) — Tara VanDerveer became the winningest women’s college basketball coach, passing the late Pat Summitt with her 1,099th victory as No. 1 Stanford romped past Pacific 104-61.
Dressed casually in all black, VanDerveer’ received the game ball after the final buzzer.
Her dancing players chanted “Tara! Tara!” and gave her a new pullover reading “T-DAWG” to celebrate the latest milestone for the Hall of Fame coach in her 35th season on The Farm and 42nd overall as a college head coach.
© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.