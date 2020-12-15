SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The University of San Francisco Dons canceled their game against the University of Southern California Trojans on the day of the match after a USC player tested positive for COVID-19.

USF announced the game’s cancellation just hours before tip off at 5 p.m. But the possibility of a cancelation existed since Sunday, Dec. 13, when the USC player tested positive.

As a substitution, the Dons set up a game on Thursday against the Oregon Ducks. It will be the 11th time the Ducks and Dons have faced each other; Ducks are winning the series 8-2. The two teams have only played each other twice since 2007 and their last game was in 2013.

The Dons are currently 5-3 and first place in the West Coast. The Ducks are first place in PAC-12 and are 5-1.

The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

After the positive COVID-19 test, USC canceled its next three scheduled games.