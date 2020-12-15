COVID Testing Info:Find A COVID-19 Testing Site Near You
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The University of San Francisco Dons canceled their game Wednesday against the University of Southern California Trojans the day before the match after a USC player tested positive for COVID-19.

USF announced the cancellation Tuesday, but the possibility of a cancelation existed since Sunday, Dec. 13, when the USC player tested positive.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JANUARY 25: San Francisco Dons guard Khalil Shabazz (0) celebrates the Dons victory after the mens college basketball game between the BYU Cougars and the San Francisco Dons at on January 25, 2020 at the War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, CA. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As a substitution, the Dons set up a game on Thursday against the Oregon Ducks. It will be the 11th time the Ducks and Dons have faced each other; Ducks are winning the series 8-2. The two teams have only played each other twice since 2007 and their last game was in 2013.

The Dons are currently 5-3 and first place in the West Coast. The Ducks are first place in PAC-12 and are 5-1.

The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

After the positive COVID-19 test, USC canceled its next three scheduled games.

