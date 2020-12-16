VALLEJO (KPIX) — What used to be a walk-thru holiday experience is now a drive-thru one.

For the first time ever, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom redesigned “Holiday in the Park” to entertain people from their cars. It is the only such event in a Northern California theme park.

The 20-minute ride features festive displays and more than a million lights choreographed to music, along a mile-long stretch.

“It was really cool that they’re adapting to COVID, so that we can drive through and still enjoy the lights,” said Mckenzie Salinas of Rohnert Park.

Solano County, where the park is located, is one of the few Bay Area counties that does not yet have a stay-at-home order.

“It’s really nice, I like that I can get out and do something rather than be stuck inside,” said Sam Aparicio of Walnut Creek. “They had all the people waving and stuff like that it was really neat.”

Santa Claus greeted cars from a distance. To manage capacity, limited reservations are available each night.

“At Six Flags, we take that responsibility within our community very seriously, that we can provide a safe, memorable holiday experience, even in light of everything going on,” said the park’s Director of Marketing Kirk Smith.

One of the route’s highlights is the park’s main Christmas tree. It’s 65 feet tall and lit up in rainbow colors.

Due to COVID restrictions, the park’s rides and attractions are not in operation, but there is plenty of holiday cheer to go around.

“We’re here because we wanted to have something for family to enjoy the holiday season. It’s been really difficult and having kids home, distance learning, I’m a teacher,” said Anna-Lisa Muraoka of Martinez. “So we’re here for our birthdays – my mom and I.”

Tickets per person start at $14.99 if you’re not a season pass holder.

The drive-thru Holiday in the Park experience runs every night through January 3.

For more information, visit https://www.sixflags.com/discoverykingdom/events/holiday-in-the-park-drive-thru-experience.