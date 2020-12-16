SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Santa Rosa Police announced an investigation into a possible murder-suicide after a man and a woman were found shot Tuesday.

Santa Rosa Police officers responded around 6:15 p.m. to a report of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at a residence on Whitewood Drive.

The reporting party told officers they believe the suspect, who also lived on the property, shot the woman during an argument.

Upon arrival at the residence, officers were met by two children who told officers the victim was at the rear of the residence. Officers found the victim lying in the backyard suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Officers moved the victim to the front of the residence for transport by ambulance. The victim succumbed to her wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to officers, it was unclear whether the suspect was still on the property or had fled the scene, so Santa Rosa PD’s SWAT team, Hostage Negotiations team and drone pilots, as well as Petaluma PD’s SWAT team, Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety K-9 team and the Sonoma County Sheriff Department’s K-9 team arrived on scene and helped locate the suspect on the property.

The suspect, a 31-year-old white man, was found deceased from an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Santa Rosa PD Violent Crimes Investigations Team at (707) 543-3590.

