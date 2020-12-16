OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a series of sexual assaults in Oakland, police said Wednesday.

Oakland police reported the department’s Special Victims Unit was investigating several cases of women being sexually assaulted in November and December.

The assaults happened in the downtown and Lake Merritt areas, police said. No additional details were provided and the identity of the suspect was not available. Police said the investigation was ongoing.

Word of the sexual assaults comes as Oakland police report an alarming uptick of violent crimes in the city by teens and juveniles, some as young as 11 years old.

The young suspects are accused of armed carjackings and robberies in Oakland and residents were warned to be vigilant while getting in and out of their cars.

Oakland police offered a series of tips for people to can protect themselves from potential predators:

Be alert, avoid distractions such as talking on a cellular phone or listening to headphones.

Be aware of your surroundings, don’t just focus on what is in front of you. Use your peripheral vision to see behind you.

Don’t walk alone in isolated and dimly lit areas including, parking lots, alleys, or roadways.

Take a friend when doing outdoor activities such as exercise, or walking your pets.

Lock your doors and window when driving.

Anyone with information about the sexual assault cases was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Special Victims Unit at (510) 238-3641.