OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire involving two structures in West Oakland Wednesday afternoon has displaced nine people including three children, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 2:18 p.m. at Eighth and Campbell streets. Oakland Fire said approximately 50 firefighters were involved in the response.

Approximately 50 #OFD firefighters are on scene of 2 Alarm Fire at 8th and Campbell. Two structures currently impacted. Please avoid the 8th street area between Campbell and Chester. pic.twitter.com/UYH7Dh87sP — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) December 16, 2020

By 2:54 p.m., the fire was under control. No one was injured, according to fire officials. Two structures were damaged. One was a vacant single-family home and the other a duplex.

Michael Hunt, chief of staff of the fire department, said it’s unclear currently where the fire started because both properties were burning when firefighters arrived.

Three of the nine displaced are children, fire officials said. The American Red Cross will be assisting the displaced residents if they need help.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.