MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Thieves stole $160,000 in rare bicycles from a Morgan Hill bicycle shop Sunday and police requested the public’s help in finding the suspects.
The theft was reported about 4:30 p.m. at Specialized Bicycle Components at 15130 Concord Circle.
Police said burglars forced entry into the business during the day and stole multiple bicycles, valued at an estimated $160,000.
“The stolen bicycles were part of a large collection of one of a kind prototypes, race-winning and personally owned bikes Specialized had on display in their building,” police said in an announcement.
Investigators believe two different vehicles were used in the theft, a maroon Toyota 4Runner and a white box van, both recorded on surveillance video.
The Toyota was later located in Salinas.
The business is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Mindy Zen at (669) 253-4917 or an anonymous tip line at (408) 947-7867.
