(CBS SF) — Heavy snow was falling in the Sierra Nevada Thursday morning, as a storm blew over the Lake Tahoe region overnight.
The storm was expected to leave some 3 to 8 inches of snow at lake level, with nearly a foot of snow possible above 7,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
Heavy snow up in the Sierra this morning with a Winter Weather Advisory still in effect until 10AM today. Chain restrictions in effect.❄️@KPIXtv #kpix #sierra #snow pic.twitter.com/Mk7pL2HiVd
— Mary Lee (@MaryKPIX) December 17, 2020
A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for the region until 10 a.m. Thursday. Travel in the area was expected to be slow and difficult, with hazardous conditions impacting the morning commute.
The weather service also said winds were gusting winds as high as 45 mph overnight and early Thursday, with gusts as high as 100 mph over exposed Sierra ridges.
The California Highway Patrol said chain restrictions were in effect along Interstate Highway 80 beginning near Blue Canyon and along U.S. Highway 50 just before Kyburz. Along State Highway 4, chains were required beginning at Big Trees.
