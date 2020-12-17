SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco announced an arrest Thursday in connection with several bank and commercial robberies that took place in recent weeks.

Police said the suspect has been linked to at least eight incidents, most of which took place in the Richmond District starting in late October. The suspect was first linked to a robbery attempt at a bank on the 5400 block of Geary Boulevard on October 24.

The suspect allegedly then robbed three commercial businesses in the Richmond, on October 31 and twice on November 2.

Police said the suspect was also linked to other bank robberies that took place later in the month, including a robbery at a bank on the 5400 block of Geary Boulevard on November 24 and a bank robbery on the 2000 block of Van Ness Avenue on November 27. In those cases, the suspect allegedly stole money from multiple bank employees.

In most of the cases, the suspect brandished a firearm, police said.

On November 30, the suspect allegedly tried to enter a bank on the 3800 block of 24th Street in the city’s Mission District but was not allowed in after an employee noticed the suspect matched the description of a bank robbery suspect.

The suspect was arrested following a bank robbery on the 300 block of 6th Avenue on December 1. After leaving with cash, police said the suspect left the scene on a bike share bicycle and parked it near the Civic Center BART station.

With the help of BART Police and officers from multiple SFPD stations, the suspect was located and arrested. Police said they seized a replica firearm and knife from the suspect.

Authorities said 22-year-old Jason Eliasin of Oakland was booked on multiple charges, including 10 counts of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery.

Eliasin also faces seven counts of being armed in commission of a felony, four counts of false imprisonment, two counts of kidnapping to commit robbery, four counts of burglary and attempted burglary.

According to the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office, Eliasin is being held in San Francisco County Jail without bail. He is expected to appear in court on December 23.

Police said anyone with additional information about the incidents are asked to contact the department’s tip line at 415-575-444 or via text to “TIP411” with the message beginning with “SFPD.”