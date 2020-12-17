OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two shootings in the last 24 hours in East Oakland left one man dead and another wounded, police said Thursday.

Dispatchers received a report at 6:34 p.m. Wednesday of a shooting in the 5500 block of East 15th Street. Officers were sent there and located an Oakland man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics and firefighters also responded but the man died. His name hasn’t been released.

In a separate shooting, a man was found wounded early Thursday morning in the 600 block of Cary Avenue. Someone called police at 4:22 a.m. to report that someone had been shot.

Officers responded and located the man. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police did not say if he is expected to survive.

Police say they have seen an uptick in the number of teens and juveniles committing an alarming number of violent crimes in Oakland, with some suspects as young as 11 years old.

Last week, the Oakland Police Officers Association said that the city tallied its 100th murder victim in a single year for the first time since 2012, despite concerted efforts by police to stem the rising tide of street violence.

The OPOA announcement noted that 2012 was the last year Oakland surpassed 100 murders and stated that 2020 “has seen a 63% increase year-over-year in shootings and murders in Oakland.”

Oakland police officials have said the department is striving to reduce violence in the city, including through the “OPD CARES” initiative that has increased the number of officers patrolling on foot, in cars and on dual-purpose motorcycles and bicycles to bolster safety.

“The traumatic impact violence is having on our community is sort of a double whammy,” Interim Oakland Police Chief Susan Mannheimer said in early October when addressing the rise in violence. “It is the same community that is experiencing the highest levels in crimes of violence and gunfire as are being hit so hard with the COVID-19 disease and pandemic.”

