SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (CBS SF) — Cal Fire crews on Friday used their helicopter to help rescue a hiker who had fallen 30 feet down a cliff at Bonny Doon Beach in Santa Cruz County.

The rescue happened Friday afternoon when the hiker, who was apparently taking pictures at Bonny Doon Beach in Davenport, lost their footing and fell down a cliff.

Cal Fire firefighters and other first responders arrived at the scene to help the hiker, officials said.

The Cal Fire San Mateo Santa Cruz Unit tweeted video of the chopper flying for the rescue Friday afternoon.

The hiker was flown to an area hospital where they were treated for non life-threatening injuries, according to Cal Fire.

