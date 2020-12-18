SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Convicted serial rapist Roy Waller, infamously known as the “NorCal Rapist,” was sentenced to 897 years in prison during a hearing in Sacramento Friday.

Superior Court Judge James Arguelles imposed a 459-year term to run consecutively with a 438-to-life term. Waller is ineligible for parole.

At the hearing, he did not make contact with his victims, some of whom were present in the courtroom to issue statements.

One victim, Nicole Earnest-Payte, said: “He should experience the barbaric sense of time around him, knowing that this is his fate will set me free for good.”

Defense attorney Joseph Farina told reporters outside of the courthouse that Waller maintains he is not guilty and that he would be appealing the sentence.

Last month, Waller was convicted of raping nine women in six different cities in Northern California between 1991 and 2006 following a nearly month-long trial. The jury deliberating for only two and a half hours before delivering guilty verdicts.

Law enforcement has also linked the 60-year-old Waller to at least eight other sexual assaults in six Northern California counties.

He was arrested in September of 2018 as he arrived for work at the University of California, Berkeley, where he had been employed in the Environment, Health & Safety office since 1992.

The DNA match had come to light just 10 days prior to Waller’s arrest and was made through the genealogy website that was used to catch the Golden State Killer.

Investigators believe the NorCal Rapist reign of terror began with an assault of a woman in her Rohnert Park townhouse in 1991 and then continued as far south as Vallejo in 1992 and Martinez in 1996.

Martinez police said the suspect wore a skeleton mask and attacked a woman in Martinez on Halloween and then called her at work less than three weeks afterward to apologize.

In the Central Valley, the rapist has been linked with attacks as far north as Chico and as far south as Sacramento, Davis and Woodland.

Authorities say the NorCal Rapist targeted petite Asian women in their 20s and 30s. He was armed in many of the assaults and often wore a mask.