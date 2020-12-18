SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

ANNIMATION: PIXAR BRINGS “SOUL”

Disney-Pixar brings “Soul” to the small screen and (where allowed) the big screen. The film is a groundbreaking one for Pixar with a near all-Black cast and an African American protagonist at the heart of the film played by Jamie Foxx. This film delights on so many levels with a quick-witted script full of heart and, of course, soul. Like most Pixar films, the music drives the story and is beautifully scored by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Jazz music heavyweights Herbie Hancock, Jon Batiste and Questlove were music advisors on the project. The film ask some big life questions too: What’s it all about? What is our purpose here? Don’t think too hard, just gather family and friends and make time this holiday for Soul – you’ll be jazz-hands happy you did.

pixar.com/soul

ACTION: WONDER WOMAN 1984

Wonder Woman 1984 takes us back to the 80s, but also into the future. Set in the era of permed hair and shoulder pads, Dynasty and the Bionic Woman, it’s a glorious trip down memory lane. Wonder Woman intervenes in everyday scenarios such as saving a Walkman-wearing jogger from being hit by a Pontiac Firebird. This action-packed superhero adventure delivers on many levels and Gal Gadot is wonderful once again as Wonder Woman. #WW84 streams from Christmas Day on HBO Max.

hbomax.com/coming-soon/wonder-woman-1984

CLASSIC FILM: ELF

The funny and wonderful Will Ferrell at his lovelable, sweet comic best stars in this now-classic holiday film. Set in New York City, the movie is all about one oversized elf (Ferrell) trying to find his place in the world. It’s a heart-tugging LOL holiday comic caper and I cannot recommend it highly enough. The film is streaming throughout the holidays via AMC Plus.

amcplus.com/christmas

MUSIC CITY: HALL OF FAME

SF Music Hall of Fame showcases artifacts and memorabilia from San Francisco’s rich and storied musical history, offering visitors a fun and informative look back at the sounds that shaped The City and how The City shaped the country. Rotating exhibits across two floors will offer people of all ages a glimpse into the San Francisco Sound.

Classic photography, concert-played instruments, vintage posters, and an ever-changing display of memorabilia is blended with modern interpretations of the music of the Bay Area to bring you a glimpse like no other into the classic rock era. A really cool part of the walk through gallery is the narrated story telling by Bay Area music journalism veterans Ben Fong-Torres, Jaan Uhelski and Joel Selvin. They also consulted on the content in the gallery. I’ve never seen such a stunning collection of relevant, Bay Area music photos all under one roof. Call ahead or visit the website for more.

musiccitycafe.com

EAT: HOLIDAY LUNCH

San Francisco’s Wayfare Tavern is offering “to go” cuisine for anyone anywhere in the country. How cool is that – your fave food by one of America’s favorite chefs from his kitchen to your home. Powered by Gold Belly, the best of WT by Tyler Florence is offering its greatest hits: popovers, fried chicken, rib roast and much, much more.

goldbelly.com/wayfare-tavern

SUPPER CLUB: COMPLINE

Compline’s Saturday Supper Club is back starting with Chef Jammir’s Feast of the Seven Fishes, a seven-course takeout menu for two celebrating the bounty of local seafood and an Italian (American) holiday tradition! Hey – even if this holiday season is a little different, you can still treat yourself.

The Menu:

1. Cannoli with Salt Cod Brandade and Espelette

2. Winter Citrus Salad with Dungeness Crab

3. Yellowfin Tuna Crudo with Sun-Dried Tomato & Caper Relish

4. Cioppino with Whitefish, Mussels, Shrimp, Kale, and Cannellini Beans

5. Squid Ink Spaghetti with Calamari, Clams, and Scallops

6. Grilled Half Moon Bay Rockfish with Ginger and Charred Scallions

7. Assorted Holiday Treats

Saturday Supper Club is designed to be finished on your stove, with little effort or skill required. It’s easy to prepare and plate. (Don’t worry, Chef Jammir includes simple instructions.). Each Saturday Supper Club includes dinner for two and a Spotify playlist designed just for the occasion. If you need a bottle of wine, check out our selection too or in person when you order your meal.

complinewine.com/products/saturday-supper-club

FUNDRAISER: COOKING FOR A CAUSE

Give the gift of recipes and a video cooking series by 30 star chefs participating in ChefsGiving 2020 – Cooking for a Cause! The effort Supports our First Responders who have battled the worst fires in the history of the Western Region.

Top Chefs & celebrities from their homes to yours teach you some of their favorite holiday recipes – all in one big delish Video Cookbook!!

Among those participating Chefs Marcus Samuelson, Andrew Zimmern, Martin Yan, Tanya Holland, Big Jims BBQ and rocker Sammy Hagar. I also cook my mum’s Shepherd Pie with friend & legendary Chef Roland Passot. Powered by Dads That Cook with Big Jim BBQ. I am honored to be one of the Co-founders of ChefsGiving2020.

dadsthatcook.com/chefsgiving2020/

Happy Holidays one and all.

