SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco have arrested a 45-year-old East Bay man who allegedly filmed underage members of a dance group, sent inappropriate messages to them and tried to meet one of the members to engage in a lewd act.

The department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit said in a statement Friday that the suspect had filmed practices and public performances of the Chinatown-based group and uploaded videos to his YouTube channel. Police said the man did not have any personal ties to anyone in the group.

An investigation revealed that the suspect sent several members of the dance group inappropriate messages over social media and was attempting to meet one of the members for sexual contact, police said.

Police arrested the suspect, identified as Joven Agapito of Pinole, when he attempted to meet with the child in San Francisco on November 23.

According to the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office, Agapito faces multiple charges, including meeting a minor for lewd purposes, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes, and multiple counts of contact with a minor for a sexual offense.

Agapito remained in custody at the San Francisco County Jail on Friday on $250,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on December 29.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the department’s tip line at 415-575-4444 or by text at “TIP411” beginning the message with “SFPD.”