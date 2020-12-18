OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Friday released video of a deadly police shooting on Election Night during a violent confrontation between officers and suspects who were attempting to rob a marijuana grow operation.

The robbery at the marijuana grow located in a commercial building was one of several robberies Oakland pot dispensaries and other businesses that took place that evening last month, according to police.

The day after the crimes and officer-involved shooting, police confirmed at least three incidents on the night of November 3 and early the following morning that targeted pot businesses during the troubled night for law enforcement in the East Bay.

The collection of videos posted on YouTube by the Oakland Police Department features bodycam video from the officer who was rammed and pinned by a suspect driving a white sedan.

Part of the video shows footage from a surveillance camera at a nearby home that shows the impact of the car when it hit the officer.

The full YouTube video released by police can be viewed below; WARNING: contains disturbing images

Officers fired their weapons, killing the driver.

The shooting happened the city’s Webster neighborhood as part of a crime spree that targeted cannabis businesses on November 3.

Police said the man who ran over the police officer — identified as 20-year-old Jonathan Torres Ramirez — was part of a caravan of armed robbers who turned that part of the city into chaos.

When officers tried to detain the suspects involved, Torres rammed his car into one of them.

Police said four officers were injured by the end of the night. More than a dozen people were arrested and nine firearms were recovered.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the lethal officer-involved shooting.