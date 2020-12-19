COVID Testing Info:Find A COVID-19 Testing Site Near You
CUPERTINO (CBS SF) — Cupertino-based Apple has temporarily closed all of their retail stores in California amid the pandemic.

According to the Apple website the 53 stores statewide are temporarily closed.

Customers with pre-scheduled appointments for in-store pickups, Genius Bar appointments and previously reserved one-on-one shopping sessions with a specialist will be able to visit stores through Tuesday.

All online services are available and most Apple products are available at Apple-authorized retailers, such as Best Buy, Costco and Target.

Apple did not immediately return e-mails seeking comment Saturday.

