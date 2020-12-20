ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — Investigators have released a surveillance photo of a man suspected of robbing a bank Saturday morning in Rohnert Park.
The robbery happened about 10:30 a.m. at the Bank of America branch on Commerce Boulevard, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said.
The suspect, described as a white man in his 30s about 6 feet 2 inches tall, wore a plaid shirt with a black hood, white T-shirt, blue or green pants, black framed sunglasses with orange lenses, a black mask and gloves.
He demanded cash and said he had a firearm, but didn’t display it, police said.
The suspect fled on foot from the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call (707) 584-2600, or send an email to crimetips@rpcity.org
