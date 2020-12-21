SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police were investigating a shooting in San Jose on Monday afternoon. Officers were called to the scene near Trinity Park Drive and Alviso.

One man was shot and later officers located a woman who had also been hurt.

The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were asking people to avoid the area.

Units are currently at the scene of a shooting in the area of Trinity Park Dr in Alviso. One confirmed victim, unknown extent of injuries. Please avoid the area of N 1st St and Trinity Park Dr. pic.twitter.com/19LIH9aW7G — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) December 21, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

According to police, the female victim has non-life threatening injuries, but they don’t know what her relationship is with the other victim.

So far, police have not named a suspect.