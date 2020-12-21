Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 90-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run in San Francisco’s Bayview District early Sunday morning that ended with the driver’s arrest, police said.
The collision was reported at 4:19 a.m. Sunday at Third Street and Evans Avenue.
The driver, a 58-year-old man, fled after the collision but later returned to the scene and was arrested, according to police. His name was not immediately available.
The 90-year-old was taken to a hospital and police did not provide any other update on her condition as of Monday morning.
