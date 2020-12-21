SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who robbed a bank in Santa Rosa Monday, police said.

Santa Rosa police said the man walked into a Chase Bank branch on the 2300 block of Sonoma Ave at 12:43 p.m. Monday and passed a note to the telling claiming to be armed and demanding money.

After the teller gave an unknown amount of money to the man, he left the bank and fled in an unknow vehicle, police said. No one was injured in the incident and it was unclear whether an weapon was produced.

Officers were where dispatched to the bank conducted an extensive search of the area for the suspect but were unsuccessful.

The suspect was described as a white or light-skinned Hispanic male, mid-20’s to early-30’s years old, 5’11” – 6’ tall, “husky” build. He was wearing a dark colored baseball hat, “security” jacket, dark colored pants, black and white shoes a blue surgical mask, and blue gloves.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery was encouraged to call the Santa Rosa Police Violent Crimes Team at 707-543-3590. A reward up to $2,500 was offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the robbery.