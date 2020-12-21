Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting on Highway 101 in San Francisco, Monday night.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Cesar Chavez offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Two people were shot, according to the CHP. The driver was declared deceased at the scene. The passenger suffered a wound in the leg and was taken to the hospital.
The incident shut down southbound 101 causing a major backup. Two lanes were reopened briefly, but the Cesar Chavez offramp and 2 lanes remained closed at 10:30 p.m.
At 11 p.m., all lanes were closed again, for police activity. By 11:30 p.m., only one lane was open.
Motorists were advised to expect delays and use alternate routes.
